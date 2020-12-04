GAELIC GAMES

Laois are set to hand Seamus Plunkett a second stint as their senior hurling manager.

He’s the preferred candidate of the selection committee who have searching for Eddie Brennan’s successor.

Plunkett had been expected to take over four-time All-Ireland club champions Birr before being approached to return to the helm in his home county.

Galway have made one change for Sunday’s T-G-4 All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final against Cork at Parnell Park.

Sarah Gormally comes in at corner-back for the suspended Fabienne Coone for the 2019 beaten finalists.

It’ll be Gormally’s first start in the Championship this year and Dublin await the winners of Sunday’s match in the All-Ireland final.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to keep his place between the sticks for Liverpool this weekend.

With first-choice stopper Alisson currently recovering from a hamstring issue, the Cork youngster kept a clean sheet against Ajax in the Champions League midweek.

Football writer with The Independent, Melissa Reddy, thinks Kelleher made a strong case to be picked against Wolves on Sunday https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/melissareddy.mp3

===

Fans will be asked to avoid excessive shouting and they must wear face coverings at all times, when they go to Premier League matches this weekend.

They’ll also have to show formal ID and pass a temperature check before they’re allowed into stadiums.

The extra processes have been put in place to show top-flight clubs can stage larger-scale test events soon – with the current capacity capped at 2-thousand in tier 2 areas.

===

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira has been sacked as head coach of Nice.

The French club has lost their last five games and sit 11th in Ligue 1.

===

Bournemouth can go top of the Championship tonight with a positive result at Barnsley.

Jason Tindall’s side are just one point behind Norwich at the summit of the second tier.

RUGBY

Ireland assistant coach Mike Coach says they’re determined to finish out 2020 with a win against Scotland tomorrow.

The sides meet at the Aviva Stadium in the third-place playoff in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland laboured to a victory against Georgia last weekend and Catt is hoping for a better showing this week https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby-7.mp3

===

Connacht have the chance to move up to second in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Andy Friend’s side welcome winless Benetton to the Sportsground for a twenty-five-toeight kick-off.

Caolin Blade starts at scrum-half for the Westerners with Paul Boyle skippering the side from the back-row.

OLYMPICS

The postponement of the Toyko Olympics until next summer is set to cost the Japanese government almost three-billion dollars.

Organisers have also confirmed that the International Olympic Committee has committed to covering 650-million dollars of the costs incurrent by pushing the games back by a year.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is now estimating that the final bill for hosting the games will be in the region of 16-billion dollars.