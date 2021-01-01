Lunchtime Sport Update

Soccer

A win for Manchester United this evening would leave them separated from the top of the Premier League table only by goal difference.

The Red Devils host an in-form Aston Villa side who are unbeaten in their last five games, at 8 o clock.

United will be without striker Edinson Cavani who was banned for three games yesterday for a racially offensive comment on social media last month.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side will have to be at their very best to secure victory.

Manchester United say the club is “deeply saddened” by the passing of former manager Tommy Docherty at the age of 92.

The ex-Scotland and Chelsea boss, who also played over 300 times for Preston, led United to victory over rivals Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup final.

Lou Macari – who was part of that side – said he’ll always remember Docherty’s sense of humour.

Everton host West Ham at half-past-5.

A win for the Toffees would mean a fifth straight league victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

But the Everton boss isn’t taking anything for granted…

GAA

The GAA have this morning released more information regarding to protocols in the new level 5 restrictions.

At intercounty level, it remains the case that collective team training may only recommence on January 15th, however given the current growth in Covid 19 transmission, that date is now under review.

No training is permitted for Under 20 and minor teams at intercounty level.

Club training and games are prohibited and club grounds must remain closed.

Darts

Daryl Gurney will look to make it to the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time ever this evening.

The Derry native takes on world number three Gerwyn Price just after 6-o’clock.

Action is already underway in the Alexandra Palace, Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski trails against England’s Stephen Bunting 3 sets to nil.

While Gary Anderson faces Dirk van Duijvenbode of the Netherlands, will follow that first quarter final.

And then tonight Dave Chisnall will look to cause an upset against world number one Michael van Gerwen as he aims to make the last four for the first time in his career.