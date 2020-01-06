Lucky Kerry winner of €100,000 collects Millionaire Raffle winnings

The lucky Kerry winner of €100,000 has collected their winnings from National Lottery HQ.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, received the ‘best Christmas present ever’ with a €100,000 win in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Eve.

The lucky Kerry lady told how her mother and father gifted all the family Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets, which were bought in McCarthy’s Gala store in Fenit.

She travelled to National Lottery HQ today, along with her family, to collect her winnings.

She says the prize is absolutely huge to her and the best Christmas present she ever got, and she’ll pay off part of her mortgage, buy a new car and go on a sun holiday.