Lucky Kerry store sells third Lotto winning ticket in 12 months

A winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket has been sold in Kerry.

It was sold in Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh last night.

It is the second time the store has sold the winning half a million euro ticket for the EuroMillions Plus in just five weeks, and the third time in just over a year.

This is the third major National Lottery win in two years for Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh.

The store sold the winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in February 2018, and the EuroMillions Plus draw on February 28th this year, along with last night’s winning EuroMillions Plus top prize.

Store owner, Aisling Sheahan says as it is April Fools’ Day, no one believed her when she initially announced they had sold the winning ticket.

She says it’s truly unbelievable to sell another winning ticket within such a short period of time; she says given the current restrictions, the vast majority of customers are local.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 08, 15, 23, 41 and 42.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it’s still waiting to hear from the previous Glenbeigh winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 from February 28th.

Anyone who has bought a ticket in Sheahan’s Centra is being urged to check it carefully; the claims team can be contacted on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444.