Lucky escape for early morning swimmer at Inch beach

An early morning swimmer had a narrow escape at Inch beach this morning, after getting into difficulties in the water.

The woman was part of a group of four, who went into the water just after 6am.

It’s understood she was dragged outside the surf and couldn’t get back in to shore.

Her friends raised the alarm and Dingle Coastguard, Valentia Lifeboat and the Shannon 115 rescue helicopter were tasked to the scene.

The swimmer however managed to get herself to safety before their assistance was needed.

It’s understood she was taken by car to University Hospital Kerry at around 7.15am.