One lucky Lotto player, who bought their ticket in Castleisland, won €235,000 (€235,196) in Saturday night’s draw.

This player bought their ticket in Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland and won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

They matched five numbers and the bonus ball, meaning they were one number short of winning the €2 million jackpot on offer.

This lucky player picked their own numbers; the winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 20, 43, 44 and the bonus was 40.