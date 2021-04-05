Lower level of social contacts helping curb COVID spread in Kerry

A lower level of social contacts may be helping curb the spread of COVID-19 in Kerry.

The number of close contacts for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerry is 2, which is below the national average of 2.5.

Between Monday and Friday of last week, 2,670 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Almost 45% of cases were recorded in Dublin.

Just 15 cases were confirmed in Kerry and on three days the county had fewer than five cases.

A more rigorous and active follow-up of new outbreaks, the randomness of the epidemic, low population density and compliance with guidelines are all being attributed to the low rate of the virus in Kerry.

However, the Irish Examiner reports that public health experts are warning against complacency in the county.

Professor of Public Health at University College Cork, Professor Ivan Perry, says it only takes a small number of events before the virus starts to increase again.