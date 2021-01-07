Low temperatures to exacerbate icy conditions on Kerry roads

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the entire country.

The alert, which comes into effect at 5pm, is likely to exacerbate the poor road conditions in the county today.

Kerry County Council says there were very icy conditions across the county this morning.

Trucks got stuck on a number of routes, including the Lyreacrompane-Castleisland road, fully blocking the route, on the R551 road approaching Ballyduff at Buck’s Height, and on the Ballylongford to Tarbert road.

The council says these routes should be avoided if possible.

Tralee gardaí say the Short Mountain road is closed; a water leak has worsened the road conditions there and the council is at the scene.

The gardaí add that Oakpark is very dangerous and they’ve received calls from all areas of North Kerry about icy road conditions.

It’s unlikely conditions will improve in sheltered areas or north-facing slopes this afternoon, as Met Eireann says maximum temperatures will range between zero and three degrees.

From 5pm, a status yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect nationwide, with temperatures overnight reaching lows of minus four degrees Celsius.

The alert ends at 11am tomorrow.