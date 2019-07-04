Low staffing levels in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry

Staffing in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services across Kerry and Cork is just above half the recommended level.

That’s according to Kerry TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Primary Care John Brassil, who says young people in Kerry are being severely let down.

Killarney mother Monika Sanbak spoke to Radio Kerry last week about her son Matthew who has developed debilitating phobias.

She believes waiting lists and regulations make it impossible for people to get help for their children who are suffering mental health difficulties.

Deputy Brassil says Monika’s heart-breaking case is one of many in Kerry.

He says current staffing levels are resulting in unacceptable waiting lists and delays for children in real need, adding addressing this needs to be a priority:

Deputy John Brassil also says serious issues – such as children being treated in adult units, and concerns around restraints and seclusion – are becoming increasingly apparent and cannot be ignored.

The Fianna Fáil TD says families are stressed as a result and says if CAMHS is not up to scratch, young people are being let down and their potential is being limited.