Low numbers of Gardaí in rural stations means overtime is required

Overtime is required to allow Gardaí to do their job in rural Ireland.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil for Kerry TD, John Brassil.

In recent days, there’s been reports of senior Garda management issuing instructions that non-essential overtime will not be approved.





Deputy Brassil has called on the Minister for Justice to ensure that An Garda Síochána is resourced sufficiently to carry out their duties.

The Kerry TD says overtime is essential due to a lack of Garda numbers overall and there is an urgency for the deployment of members to rural stations.

Deputy Brassil was commenting after raising the issue of Garda Overtime curtailment with the Minister for Justice in Dáil Éireann.