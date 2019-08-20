Love Island winner to visit Killarney Races this weekend

The first-ever Irish winner of Love Island is to appear at Killarney Races.

Greg O’Shea will join model and TV personality Yvonne Connolly at the Ross Road track to judge the best dressed lady and man this Saturday.

The 24-year-old Limerick rugby star shared the £50,000 top prize with Amber Gill from Newcastle; the pair have since continued their close relationship.

The winner of the Best Dressed Lady will be presented with €1,000 worth of diamond jewellery and the Best Dressed Man will walk away with a €600 watch all from Keane’s Jewellers.

In July, famous jockey Frankie Dettori visited the track.