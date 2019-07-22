Love Island has raised awareness around unhealthy relationships according to Kerry Women’s Refuge

Kerry Women’s Refuge, Adapt, says it welcomes conversations around unhealthy relationships raised by hit TV programme Love Island.

Over the weekend Women’s Aid in the UK issued a statement saying it was increasingly concerned about what appear to be unhealthy fledgling relationships being used as entertainment in Love Island.

It also called on the show’s producers to look after the well-being of the contestants and step in when any form of behaviour becomes abusive.

General Manager of Adapt, Catherine Casey, said anything that gets people talking about what is unhealthy in a relationship is a good thing.

She also said if there’s domestic violence in a home, there’s usually sexual violence.