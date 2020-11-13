Louise Ryan nee Hussey

Carraigeendaniel, Caherslee Tralee and formerly Killarney. A private family funeral will take place for Louise with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Monday in our lady & St. Brendan’s church Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by interment in Réalt Na Mara Cemetery Churchill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Beloved wife of the late Edmond and the dearest mother of Michelle, Edmond, David, Aoife and Vincent.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Marusa and Izak, brothers Tom, Paul Gerard and Vincent, sisters Angela, Yvonne, Brenda, Geraldine, Majella and Léonie, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Bernardka, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****