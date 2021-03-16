Louise O’Hara of Colliswood, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Louise O’Hara with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Friday in St Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Mass will be livestreamed on www/stbrendansparishtralee.net followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee

Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee

Dearest daughter of John and Nora and beloved sister of Sarah and Rachel. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her nephews Ben, Eli & Oscar, niece Chloe, brothers-in law Conor and Patrick, uncles Dan, Jerry & Richard, cousins, relatives and friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****