Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
Tralee man receives prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply
A Tralee man has received a prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply.28-year-old Emmet Regan of 24 Manor Place, Manor Village,...
Bob Harman, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Adrigole, Co. Cork.
Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Killarney this evening (Thurs Dec 12th) at 7pm. Funeral service will take place on Friday at...
Louise ‘Lou’ Clifford née O’Shea, Kiltallagh, Castlemaine.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERThe Government are to consider proposals to split the FAI into two.A number of prominent football figures including Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr are...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There's an all-Tralee clash this afternoon in the Munster Post Primary Schools Under 19 E Hurling Semi-FinalMercy Mounthawk will face Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at 12.30...
Latest Sports
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERThe Government are to consider proposals to split the FAI into two.A number of prominent football figures including Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr are...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There's an all-Tralee clash this afternoon in the Munster Post Primary Schools Under 19 E Hurling Semi-FinalMercy Mounthawk will face Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at 12.30...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Mixed League Division 2Kingdom 4 Killarney 3.Agri Auto Parts LeaguesDivision 3 Ladies Listowel 6 Killarney 0Division 5 Men Ballyheigue 4 Annuscaul 0