Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, on Sunday from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. Removal at 4:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Louise Doody (O’ Driscoll), The Marina and Spá Road, Tralee and formerly Castleisland
GOLFRobin Dawson has revived the home challenge on day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.The Waterford man has signed for...
Kerry camogie players who fell ill after drinking water at a game on road...
The Kerry camogie players who fell ill after drinking water at a game last weekend are on the road to full recovery.During the week,...
The first cyclists due back in Killarney for Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle shortly
The first of the over-6,000 cyclists taking part in one of the country’s largest charity cycles will arrive back in Killarney shortly.The 36th annual...
Garveys Senior Hurling Championship Gets Underway This Afternoon
Today sees the start of the Garveys Senior Hurling County Championship.There is a double header in Austin Stack Park this evening.First up at 5,...