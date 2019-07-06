Louise Doody (O’ Driscoll), The Marina and Spá Road, Tralee and formerly Castleisland

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, on Sunday from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. Removal at 4:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

