Louis McCarron, Late of Droum West, Glenbeigh, and formerly of Monaghan

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Sunday evening from 7:45pm to 9:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan on Monday evening at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:am. Followed by burial in Latlurcan Cemetery, Monaghan

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR