Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening (Dec. 16th), from 5pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Latest News
Louie Carolan, Langford Downs, Killorglin.
Works to commence on a multi-million euro road project in Killorglin
Works will commence this month on a multi-million euro road project in Killorglin.Kerry County Council has confirmed that a €3.6 million road improvement...
Kerry Basketball Sides In Super & National League Action Tonight
Both Kerry teams play tonight in the Men’s Super League.Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are at Maree from 7 while Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Moycullen at...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Football O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club Quarter Final Gneeveguilla 2-5 Dr. Crokes 3-10Crokes play Rathmore in the semi-final tomorrow at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium.The...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Atletico Ardfert 2-1 Sporting ListowelDenny Division 2B Kilmoyley Athletic 5-1 CG Killarney BDenny U17 League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Rattoo...
Latest Sports
