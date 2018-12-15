Louie Carolan, Langford Downs, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening (Dec. 16th), from 5pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR