Lotto winner discovers his good fortune on Radio Kerry social media feed

A lucky Kerry man found out he was a quarter of a million Euro richer, after checking out Radio Kerry’s social media feed.

The Lotto player, who bought his ticket at Eager’s on High Street Killarney, won €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 top prize on Saturday, October 6.

He and his partner collected the winnings at Lotto headquarters yesterday.

Choosing to remain anonymous, he says he’s still shocked – but his immediate plan is to pay off his mortgage.

He says he discovered the life-changing news when scrolling through the Radio Kerry social media feed on the day after the draw.