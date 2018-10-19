A lucky Kerry man found out he was a quarter of a million Euro richer, after checking out Radio Kerry’s social media feed.
The Lotto player, who bought his ticket at Eager’s on High Street Killarney, won €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 top prize on Saturday, October 6.
He and his partner collected the winnings at Lotto headquarters yesterday.
Choosing to remain anonymous, he says he’s still shocked – but his immediate plan is to pay off his mortgage.
He says he discovered the life-changing news when scrolling through the Radio Kerry social media feed on the day after the draw.
Lotto winner discovers his good fortune on Radio Kerry social media feed
