Lotto players in West Kerry urged to check tickets after €60,000 won in Dingle

Lotto players in West Kerry are being urged to check their tickets after one player won big in last night’s draw.

One punter matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win almost €60,000 (€59,453), and were one number short of winning the €6.1 million jackpot.

The lucky ticket was a Quick Pick bought on the day of the draw at Moran’s Texaco/Spar service station on the edge of Dingle town.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw are 10, 17, 42, 43, 45, and 47, and the bonus was 37.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery at 1800 666 222, or email [email protected]