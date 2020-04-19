Lotto players urged to check their tickets as biggest Kerry prize in history is won

Kerry lotto players are being urged to check their tickets, after the biggest ever jackpot win for the county took place last night.

One lucky player has won over €9.7 million – the biggest win for Kerry in the National Lottery’s 30-year history.

The National Lottery has yet to confirm where in the county the winning ticket was sold; they plan to do so in the next day or two.

The winning numbers are 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

Communications executive with the National Lottery Fran Whearty is urging people throughout the county to check their tickets carefully: