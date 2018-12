A lotto player in Kerry is €1 million euro richer after last night’s Daily Millions draw.

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning Daily Millions Quick Pick ticket was sold in Applegreen on Manor Road, Tralee.

The National Lottery are urging all Daily Million players in Kerry, or anybody who was travelling through Tralee and bought a Daily Millions ticket, to check their numbers this morning.





The winning numbers are 2, 7, 9, 15, 20, 26 and bonus number is 29.