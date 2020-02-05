A lottery player in Kerry is €1 million richer today.

The National Lottery is appealing to all its Daily Million players in the county to check their tickets, after a player matched all six numbers in last night’s draw.

Kerry has a new millionaire after the National Lottery confirmed that last night’s Daily Million top prize of €1 million was won in the county.

The winning numbers were 14, 17, 30, 31, 33, 38 and the bonus number was 28.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it will reveal the winning store on tomorrow, after it informs the winning retailer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery is telling the winner to sign the back of the ticket and contact its prize claims team.