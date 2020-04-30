Paddy Connolly, CEO of Age Action, tells Jerry the impact the loss of home help support due to the coronavirus pandemic is having on our elderly.
Claim Kerry and Cork have highest incidence of home help being withdrawn
It’s claimed Kerry and Cork have the highest incidence of home help being withdrawn.That’s according to CEO of Age Action, Paddy Connolly.At the start...
Stockpiling increases consumer food sales for Kerry Group
People stockpiling food led to a positive impact in consumer food growth according to the Kerry Group Q1 Interim Management Statement.The statement says there...
No plans to close direct provision centre in Cahersiveen
There are no plans to close a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department...
Loss of Home Help Being Felt – April 30th, 2020
Paddy Connolly, CEO of Age Action, tells Jerry the impact the loss of home help support due to the coronavirus pandemic is having on...
Further Calls for Closure of Cahersiveen Direct Provision Centre – April 30th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners organisation that helps residents of direct provision centres around the country. He has called...
Does Covid-19 Present an Opportunity for More Biodiversity? – April 30th, 2020
Jimmy Moloney, Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, speaks to Jerry about how the Coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity for us to be more biodiverse.