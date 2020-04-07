Loss of 81 jobs in IDA client companies in Kerry last year

81 jobs were lost in IDA supported companies in Kerry last year.

That’s according to Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

In Kerry, there are now 2,176 jobs in IDA client companies.

Last year, 37 such jobs were created, but 81 jobs were lost in the county during 2019.

Throughout Kerry there are 18 IDA client companies, an increase of one on 2018.

Nationally, employment in over 1,500 IDA supported businesses stands at 245,000, with nearly 14,000 net new jobs added last year.

The details were revealed by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys in response to a Dáil question from Fianna Fáil Westmeath TD Robert Troy.