Lorge Chocolatier is winner of Kerry County Enterprise Award for 2020

A chocolate business from Bonane, Kenmare is this year’s winner of the Kerry County Enterprise Award for 2020.

Benoit Lorge of Lorge Chocolatier took the top prize of €2,500 and will now represent Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards in Dublin in May.

Lorge manufactures hand-made chocolates and confectionery, operates a chocolate and pastry cookery school, and runs chocolate workshops.

Organised by the Kerry County Council Local Enterprise Office, the awards were held at County Buildings, Tralee recently.

Another winner on the day was Emily Brick of Tralee-based Athena Analytics, which offers analytics tools for the education sector; she won €1,000 as a finalist in the competition.