A Look Back On The Year In The Kerry Schoolboys And Girls League

Padraig Harnett looks back on the year in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has set a deadline of March for Declan Rice to make a decision on his international future....
An Overall Good Year For The Garveys Tralee Warriors
Alan Cantwell from Garveys Tralee Warriors looks back on the year.
Keanes SuperValu Killorglin Far Too Close To Where They Don’t Want To Be
Eamonn Foley from Keanes SuperValu Killorglin looks back on the year.
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...