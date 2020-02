Part of the Kilgarvan to Kenmare road remains closed after it was undermined by the collapse of a riverbank.

The section of road is closed at Loo Bridge.

Traffic to and from Kenmare is being diverted via Killarney and Moll’s Gap.

Helen McDwyer is with Kenmare Chamber of Commerce.

She says the closure is an inconvenience to motorists including people living in Kenmare who commute to Killarney, Tralee, Killorglin and Cork.