Long-anticipated life size bronze statue of the Wild Colonial Boy unveiled in Castlemaine

The Jack Duggan Monument Committee unveiled the long-anticipated life size bronze statue of the Wild Colonial Boy.

The unveiling took place in Castlemaine this afternoon after a special Jack Duggan re-enactment for the hundreds that gathered for the occasion.

Contractor for the project was Pat Nagle of ‘Nagle Memorials’ whilst the Artist design for the Monument was built based on drawings completed by Fergal O’Connor.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the monument will be a reason four tourists to spend time in the village.