Lockdown creates surge in demand for houses from remote workers looking to relocate

The lockdown has resulted in a surge in queries from remote workers looking to relocate to Kerry.

That’s according to the results of the Quarter 2 House Price Index from Real Estate Alliance, which shows that the price of an average three-bed semi in the county rose by 1.6% in the past year.

Another report out today from MyHome.ie shows that Kerry saw the fastest pace of inflation in Munster between April and June.

The average price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house in Kerry fell by 0.7% over the past three months, but rose by 1.6% in the last year to €223,500, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

In Tralee, prices rose by 7.1% to €182,000 in the year, and increased by 1.1% during the last three months, while in Killarney prices saw a drop of 1.8% to €265,000 in the past three months.

Since reopening, REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney are reporting a sudden jump in enquiries from people in large cities who feel they can now work remotely and are seeking higher end properties in the tourist town.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says these people want to move for a better quality of life and more space.

Meanwhile MyHome.ie’s Property Report for Quarter 2 2020 shows that two-bed apartment asking prices were up 11% in Kerry to €122,500 since last year, and up 2% on Quarter 1.

Four-bed semi-detached asking prices in Kerry rose by 12% in the past year to €210,000, which is up almost 8% since the end of March.

When it comes to the average price of new instructions to sell between April and June, Kerry saw the fastest pace of inflation in Munster, with prices up 7.6% to €199,000.