Local Link Kerry experienced an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May, compared to the same month last year.

Local Link provides nationwide low-cost local public transport in rural areas were other services are limited; it aims to address rural social exclusion.

There are currently 170 bus routes in Kerry and last year the service recorded 160,500 passenger trips in the county.

The bus service continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a number of restrictions.

General Manager of Local Link Kerry, Alan O’Connell says bigger and additional vehicles have been added, as their busses can now only carry 25% of the normal capacity due to social distancing.

Mr O’Connell says there’ll be some changes for passengers in light of the pandemic: