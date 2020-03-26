Local Link Kerry evening services suspended

Local Link Kerry evening services on door-to-door routes are being suspended immediately.

They’re redeploying resources to delivering medical and food supplies to passengers within rural areas, particularly the elderly, the vulnerable, and the sick.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and gardaí to ensure vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services.

Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.