Dingle is a riot of colour and music today, as locals and visitors celebrate the annual tradition of the Wren.

While the traditional St Stephen’s Day parade and music event has died out elsewhere around the country, it remains very much at the heart of Christmas traditions in Dingle, North Kerry and West Limerick.

Dingle boasts four very different Wren groups, who vie with each other each year to be crowned the best.

Declan Malone of the Shraid Eoin Wren, says the rivalry is very real: