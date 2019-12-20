Local group wins High Court judicial review of proposed east Kerry windfarm

A Kerry county councillor is congratulating a local group following success in their High Court action against a wind farm.

Silverbirch Renewables Limited had sought permission for 14 turbines across seven townlands in the Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond area.

Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the proposed windfarm; this was appealed by the company to An Bord Pleanala.

Among the conditions of the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanala was a reduction to twelve turbines.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group sought a judicial review following the board’s decision to grant permission for the windfarm.

The group raised funds locally to cover the cost of the challenge.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says the group were successful in their legal action today and offered his congratulations to them.

It’s not yet known if Silverbirch Renewables will appeal the ruling.