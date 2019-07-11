Local GAA Fixtures/Results

Lee Strand U-16 County Football League

Div 1

Austin Stacks 3-11 -vs- 1-8 Glenflesk

Dr. Crokes 3-9 -vs- 3-10 Firies

Div 2

Kilcummin 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Na Gaeil

Fossa 0-16 -vs- 2-8 Ballymacelligott

Ardfert 2-9 -vs- 1-12 Renard/St. Mary’s

Div 3A

Listowel Emmets 4-10 -vs- 0-9 An Ghaeltacht

Kenmare 5-14 -vs- 2-4 Currow

Milltown Castlemaine 4-14 -vs- 0-8 Beaufort

Div 3B

Castlegregory 1-18 -vs- 5-6 Kerins O’Rahillys

Keel Listry 7-15 -vs- 1-13 Annascaul Lispole

Div 5

Churchill 3-16 -vs- 2-9 Castleisland Desmonds

Gneeveguilla 3-8 -vs- 3-11 John Mitchels

Ballyduff 4-9 -vs- 2-8 St. Senan’s

Div 6

Kilgarvan Tousist 5-14 -vs- 2-10 Cordal/Scartaglin

Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 1-11 -vs- 3-10 Finuge

Div 8

Spa 1-17 -vs- 5-12 Skellig Rangers/Valentia

Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship

Preliminary Round

Tralee Parnell’s 3-18 -vs 2-8 Abbeydorney

Causeway 1-8 -vs 0-10 St. Brendan’s

East Kerry League Div 1 Final Sponsored by kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney

Rathmore 1-10 -vs- 0-15 Gneeveguilla

Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies Senior Co. League

Milltown/Listry 4-13 -vs- 2-5 Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Spa 1-6 -vs- 3-8 Scartaglen

Dingle 2-3 -vs- 3-3 Clounmaccon/Moyvane

Under 12 North Kerry Ladies Division 3 Plate Final

Kerins O Rahillys 5-11 v Duagh 4-05