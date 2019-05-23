Local and European Elections Newsdesk

European election candidate for Fine Gael, Andrew Doyle says almost 25 thousand jobs have been created in Kerry and Cork since 2016.

Ireland South candidate Andrew Doyle says the surge in employment reflects Fine Gael’s commitment to rural Ireland.

###





Sonny Foran, who’s running for Aontú in the Listowel Electoral Area is calling for a council re-evaluation of its wind farm policy.

He’s urging the council to halt future developments until a proper consultation process with communities in North Kerry has taken place.

###

Independent candidate in the European elections, Allan Brennan says if elected, he would campaign to have EU directives govern wi-fi levels rather than non-binding guidelines.

###

Peter Madden, who’s running in the Ireland South Euro constituency, says the EU is undemocratic and that he supports Ireland leaving Europe. He says we need to take control of our laws.

###

Fellow independent candidate MJ Sexton says he’s campaigning for a veterinary collage at IT Tralee, as part of his policy platform.

###

Peter O’Loughlin of Identity Ireland is calling for a complete return of sovereignty to Ireland from the EU and a return to the punt, as Europe has undermined our identity through multiculturalism and mass immigration.

###

Paddy Fitzgerald, says he’s running for Europe, to expose corruption. He’s also unsatisfied with aspects of how EU Single Farm Payments are operated.

###

Aontú candidate in Tralee, Mary Fitzgibbon is welcoming the announcement of funding for the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

She says she’s looking forward to work starting promptly on the amenity.