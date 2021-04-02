Local authority open to offers of car parking space at popular Kerry amenity areas

Kerry County Council says it’s open to landowners offering additional car parking space at popular Kerry amenity areas.

Director of Services with the council John Breen was speaking at the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, following a motion by Councillor Michael O’Shea on the council’s plans for Summer 2021.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea asked what contingency plans the council has in place to cater for the thousands of families that will choose Kerry as their holiday destination this summer.

In particular, he spoke about the provision of mobile home infrastructure, car parking and toilet facilities.

The council says the county has thirteen Blue Flag beaches, which must be kept up to an international standard in order to retain that status.

Aside from the funding needed to improvement these beaches in the short to medium-term, there are also constraints in terms of environmental designations and availability of lands at the locations.

Last year, the council worked with the Maharees community to provide an additional temporary carpark and will continue to work with the community in 2021.

Funding was also secured for a six-month project to pilot a “Smart Beach” initiative at Inch, which will collect real-time data on traffic volume, water quality and weather conditions.

Additionally, MD manager John Breen said the council is open to offers of additional parking at popular Kerry amenity areas.