Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESTipperary and Kilkenny will meet once again in an All-Ireland Hurling Final.The Premier beat Wexford in Croke Park on a scoreline of 1-28...
Local Athletics News
National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships Review
Kerry this weekend hosted the National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships.Deerpark in Killarney was the venue.Jason O’Connor reports
Geographic proflie of healthcare needs and non-acute healthcare supply in Ireland – July 25th,...
The report shows there were 500 home care packages in Kerry in 2014 and almost 568,000 home help hours, which is higher than the...
Home in Tralee unsecured, weeks after mortgage company acquired it – July 25th, 2019
Neighbours complaining of people using the house for anti-social behaviour – Jerry spoke with them first and then Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly.
Kerry County Council Draft Climate Plan – July 25th, 2019
Gerry Riordan is a senior engineer with Kerry County Council.