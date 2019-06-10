Local Athletics News

Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe Republic of Ireland can make it 10 points from a possible 12 tonight in their Euro 2020 qualification campaign.Mick McCarthy's side welcome Gibraltar...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel U14 Co League John Mitchels 3-06 -v- Dingle/Annascual 2-13 Moyvane 6-08 -v- Churchill 5-01 Austin Stacks 4-09 -v- St Pats 1-06 Scartaglen 2-09 -v-...
Classic Crowned League Champions
A Brendan Smith goal 5 minutes from time gave Classic a 2-1 win over CG Killarney in the Denny Premier B League Final.Classic went...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.