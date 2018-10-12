A local area plan is being compiled to aid communities in South Kerry.

Kerry County Council has commenced a local area plan for West Iveragh, in an effort to address rural depopulation and protect remaining businesses in the area.

As part of the plan, the council will identify areas in South Kerry which are in decline and which have a number of vacant properties.





It adds a draft of the plan will be open to public consultation in the coming weeks.

Councillor Michael Cahill had brought a motion to the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, calling on the council to come to the assistance of the business community in Cahersiveen.