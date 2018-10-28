Lixnaw Win In AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship

Lixnaw have beaten Cashel King Cormacs in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The Kerry side deservedly won the ¼ Final tie in Lixnaw by 1-16 to 1-13.

Cashel King Cormacs opened the scoring but a Lixnaw point drew the sides level almost immediately. The home side then went in front through a Shane Conway point after 3 minutes but it was the visitors who then secured a quick equaliser. Conway again put his side back in front but once more the sides were level within a matter of moments. It was a point per minute early on and Cashel King Cormacs led 0-4 to 0-3 inside 7 minutes.





The home supporters were soon celebrating as a Colin Sheehy goal gave them a 2 point advantage http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1Lixnawgoal-1.mp3 Lixnaw led 1-6 to 0-6 at the quarter hour mark. The next score, a point for Cashel King Cormacs, did not arrive for another 9 minutes. A 6th point of the encounter for Shane Conway brought the gap back up to 3 and the same player put over twice more to make it 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Cashel King Cormacs started the second period scoring but Lixnaw responded with a point of their own. The next 2 scores belonged to Cashel King Cormacs, and the second of those, a Ross Bonnar goal, reduced the Lixnaw lead to a single point at 1-10 to 1-9 with 6 minutes gone in the second period.

Two Shane Conway points steadied the ship and Lixnaw were now 3 ahead. The Kerry champions then squandered a glorious opportunity to double that advantage http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/goalchance.mp3 The game remained in the melting pot, with both sides guilty of multiple wides throughout the encounter. 8 minutes from time Lixnaw led 1-13 to 1-11 and the gap was twice that with 2 minutes remaining.

Cashel King Cormacs pulled a point back ahead of 3 added on minutes. In the second of those minutes Shane Conway pointed to bring the gap up to 4. It was 1-16 to 1-13 after 64 minutes following a Cashel King Cormacs point but that was the end of the affair and Lixnaw march on to a semi-final next weekend.

Lixnaw manager Fergus Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PostmatchFergusFitzmaurice.mp3