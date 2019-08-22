Lixnaw Still Without Buckley And Sweating On Fitness of Key Players For County Final

Lixnaw are still missing John Buckley and are sweating on the fitness of a few more key players ahead of the County Hurling Final.

They meet Causeway in the Garveys County Senior Hurling on Sunday at Austin Stack Park.

Manager Mark Foley says Buckley hasn’t recovered in time for the final and that they’re waiting until the last minute to make a decision on the fitness of James Flaherty and John ‘Tweek’ Griffin.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3:15 and we’ll have live commentary of that Garveys County Senior Hurling Final between Lixnaw and Causeway here on Radio Kerry, in association with Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw and Ardfert Furniture.