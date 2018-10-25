Lixnaw Manager To Assess Some Injury Concerns

Lixnaw manager Fergus Fitzmaurice says he needs to assess some of his players who are nursing a few muscle injuries before determining their fitness to play in Sunday’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship 1/4 final.

The Kerry County champions will face Cashel King Cormac’s of Tipperary at 1.30pm on Sunday in Lixnaw.

The Tipperary side’s main free-taker, Owen Connelly, has a serious knee injury and he is a big doubt for Sunday’s game.





Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary of the game in association with Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw.