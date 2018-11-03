Lixnaw Beaten In Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship

Lixnaw have exited the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

They’ve gone down in the semi-final against Charleville, 1-17 to 0-11. The Cork outfit were worthy winners, having dominated much of the encounter. Lixnaw were very much in the game at half time but just two points in the second period meant they lost out in th4e last four.

Lixnaw, playing with a strong wind, had the first four points of the day within the opening 8 minutes, and led 0-5 to 0-1 in the 10th minute. A 4th point of the day for Shane Conway had Lixnaw in front by 6 points to 2. They were ahead by double scores, at 6 to 3, at the quarter hour mark but Charleville then took over and soon drew level http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Charleville-goal.mp3





Charleville it was who led after 22 minutes, having outscored their hosts 1-4 to a single point in an 8 minute spell; Lixnaw 0-7 Charleville 1-6. Charleville were proving more resourceful and were certainly value for their lead. However, Shane Conway kept Lixnaw in touch on the scoreboard and they trailed at the break by the minimum, 1-7 to 0-9.

Lixnaw drew level with 2 of the first 3 points early in the second period but would not score again. The visitors pulled three clear by the 43 minute mark. Gradually the game slipped away from Lixnaw, who went 5 down at 1-13 to 0-11. Four more Charleville points ended the scoring and they finished 9 up at the final whistle.

Lixnaw manager Fergus Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Lixnawmanager.mp3