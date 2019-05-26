LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Kerry Local Elections

Live updates from the 2019 Kerry Local Elections.
All seats filled in Kenmare LEA
All six seats have been filled in the Kenmare Electoral Area.It follows the results of the final count, which was the distribution of Cleo...
Final candidates elected in Killarney Electoral Area
The votes have been counted and the seats filled. Some information first off:Electorate: 20,864Total Poll: 12,794Spoilt Vote: 126Total Valid Poll: 12,668Quota: 1,584 The 7 candidates selected in...
Marie Moloney claims final seat for Labour in Killarney
Labour's Marie Moloney has claimed the final seat in the 7-seater Killarney Electoral Area this evening.It was tight throughout, with Fine Gael's outgoing councillor...
