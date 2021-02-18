Live streaming of KCC online meetings to be discussed

The Corporate Policy Group of Kerry County Council is to discuss the possibility of live streaming its meetings online. In September last year, it was agreed the monthly Kerry County Council and Municipal District meetings would take place online due to the pandemic.Independent councillors Johnny and Jackie Healy-Rae both brought motions before the monthly council meeting, calling for meetings to be recorded and live streamed.Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae stated this process would provide a good record of the meetings, while Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae stated it would provide transparency and inclusivity, seeing as members of the public can no longer attend meetings due to the pandemic.

Three councils in other parts of the country were mentioned as they had started streaming their meetings.

The council told the meeting there are significant additional requirements, from a data protection and legal point of view that would have to be taken on board prior to consideration.

It was also noted that a national review and data protection impact assessment is underway and the council feels it would be prudent to await the outcome of this before any decision was made.

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell stated they did want the public to have access to the meetings, but the online format was a very new to everyone; she added the council is working very hard to facilitate the public at online meetings.

Following a proposal by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson, it was agreed the CPG would be given a three-month period to consider this motion.