Line Out Takes Feature On Final Day Of Listowel Races
Line Out took the honours in the feature at Listowel today, the MJ Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle.The 14/1 shot came home by a head...
Evening Sports Update
Dublin and Kerry are set to lock horns once again in just under an hour in this evening's All Ireland senior football final replay.Liverpool...
The Kingdom Awaits – September 13th, 2019
Joe McGill presents a special Kerry Today. He speaks to Dublin fan, Joe O’Reilly, who’s offering a room for free to Kerry fans. The...
Schools Join Forces for EU Education Project – September 12th, 2019
Paul Favier, principal of Glenflesk National School and Joan Mullane, principal of Raheen National School, discuss a project that twins them with a school...
Oil Leaks in Listowel Homes – September 12th, 2019
Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry speaks to Jerry about how five and possibly ten homes in Listowel Municipal District that have oil leaks that...