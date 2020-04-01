Listowel’s Ned O’Sullivan re-elected to the Seanad

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan has been re-elected to Seanad Éireann.

The Listowel politician will serve a fourth term in the Upper House of the Oireachtas.

He was elected on the 15th count to the Labour Panel tonight.

Eleven candidates were elected to the Senate from the Labour Panel with former Fine Gael TD Jerry Buttimer topping the poll.

Counting of votes for candidates seeking election to the Industrial and Commercial Panel will take place tomorrow.

There are two Kerry candidates contesting this panel – Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen and former Fine Gael TD and senator Tom Sheahan.