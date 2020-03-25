Listowel Writers Week to return next year with an even better festival

Listowel Writers Week will return next year, bigger and better than ever.

That’s the message from Chair of the festival Catherine Moylan, commenting on the news that the event has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The popular literary festival was due to celebrate its fiftieth year with a packed programme in Listowel from May 27th to 31st.

But because of Covid 19, the committee decided to cancel the event until 2021 – in what is a huge blow to the economy of North Kerry.

Ms Moylan says that while they’re obviously disappointed, they’re already looking to organising other literary events in the town later in the year: