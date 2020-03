One of Ireland’s most prominent writing festivals will not go ahead this year.

Listowel Writers’ Week, which was due to run from the 27th-31st May, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers say they’re saddened by the cancellation, however, the health and safety of everyone must take priority over everything else.

The National Children’s Literary Festival has also been cancelled.

This was to be the 50th iteration of Listowel Writers’ Week.